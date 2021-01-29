Storm Winding Down

Weather Team

Weather Story: The storm is finally moving on! Periods of showers will continue through noon. Due to runoff, many creeks in the mountains are full and low water crossings may remain impassable. Showers will end this afternoon with dry conditions expected into the weekend. Another weather system will be lurking offshore and will likely bring rain to the region early next week. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a major storm.





Friday: Isolated showers in the morning. Then, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Overnight: High clouds stream in overnight. Lows will be in the 40s on the coast with low to mid 30s inland.



Saturday: Cool in the morning but slightly warmer in the afternoon. High clouds thicken late. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Extended: We’ll remain quiet Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A stronger weather system will arrive Monday into Tuesday with widespread rain. At the moment, it doesn't look too heavy, however. Temperatures will slowly warm close to seasonal normals by Monday, but will remain cool for this time of year. Dry weather expected after mid-week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.