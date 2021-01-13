Waves From Far Away Storms

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 7:30am)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against further rain chances any time soon. Weather systems will pass to our north and send some clouds our way, but that’s about it. High pressure will strengthen as we head into the end of the week with a gradual warm-up. High temps may be 10-15ºF above normal through the weekend into early next week. There are some hints at a pattern change by the end of next week which could lead to cooler, wetter weather.





From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast on Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties until 3PM Wednesday.



Another large, long period northwest swell will impact the coast from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. The swell and associated waves will build through the day Tuesday before peaking Tuesday night.



- For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally up to 30 feet at favored breakpoints. Initial forerunners of 4 to 6 feet at 20 to 22 seconds will arrive Tuesday morning result in an increased risk for dangerous sneaker waves. Additionally, these waves will result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion.



- Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.





Wednesday: A few passing high clouds, otherwise sunny for most of the day. Some low cloudcover possible on the south side of the bay late. Warmer. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northerly winds developing over the hills in the afternoon, lasting into the overnight.

Overnight: Mostly clear with mild temperatures. Expect coastal lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mid 30s to around 40ºF inland.



Thursday: Expect a mostly clear and chilly morning, then a mostly sunny, warm afternoon. Coastal highs will range from the 60s to around 70ºF with mainly upper 60s to low 70s inland. Northerly winds continue over the hills and occasionally on the exposed coast.



Extended: Warm, dry conditions will continue under mostly sunny skies through the weekend into next week. Next rain chance will be 10 days out at the earliest.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.