Big Waves, King Tides, and Late Week Warmth

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances. Weather systems will pass to our north and send some clouds our way, but that’s about it. High pressure will strengthen as we head into the workweek with a gradual warm-up. High temps may be 10-15ºF above normal later in the week.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**Coastal Flood Advisory**

... for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 3PM Monday



King Tides have returned to the region and will ebb and flood on Monday. Large, long period swell and highest high tides of the year will overlap and allow the intrusion of seawater into low lying areas, generating minor coastal flooding. The highest of the high tides is expected on Monday morning. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will be hazardous leading up to it and through Monday afternoon.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. High tides expected in the mid to late mornings with low tides in the late

afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning.

afternoon to early evenings. The High Tide at San Francisco will meet or exceed 7 feet each morning. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

With a large northwest swell occurring at the same time as the high astronomical tides, larger run up and coastal erosion along coastal areas is possible.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.ADVERTISING

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



Monday: A few low clouds near the coast and passing high clouds at times. Mild, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly low to mid 60s inland.

Overnight: Overcasted sky with some fog possible. Lows will be in the 30s-40s.



Tuesday: Scattered high clouds and mild with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and low to mid 60s inland.



Extended: Dry conditions can be expected through the wee week. Building high pressure will continue to block storms and push them off to our north. We’ll see occasional passing high clouds, but that’s about it. Temperatures will slowly climb into the end of the week with highs ranging from 5-15ºF above normal from Thursday all the way into next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.