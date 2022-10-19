Maxwell Glenn, Sports Director

Maxwell Glenn has a passion for sports, especially telling the stories of local athletes and giving those players the coverage they deserve.

Prior to joining the KION News team as Sports Director and Multimedia Journalist, Maxwell worked at Redwood News (KIEM/KVIQ) in Eureka for over two years. There, he served as Sports Director, Anchor, and Reporter. Maxwell covered local teams and athletes in both Humboldt and Del Norte counties. He also anchored news and weather during his time on the North Coast.

Before Redwood News, Maxwell graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Media with a concentration in Sports Media. He also earned two minors, one in Sports Marketing and Management; the other in Spanish.

Maxwell covered the Hoosiers during his time at Indiana University as an anchor, reporter, and director for Indiana University Student Television. He was a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network Student U and hosted a music radio show called "The Mixtape with Max" on the WIUX Student Radio Station.

Maxwell was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he attended Redwood High School.

Maxwell looks forward to bringing you the latest sports stories from the Central Coast.