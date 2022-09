MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire at the Pacific Gas & Electric, Co. substation in Moss Landing has Highway 1 in the area closed, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The road way will take 4-6 hours to open again, a tweet stated at 6:50 a.m. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you soon.