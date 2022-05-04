Mid-Week Weather

WEATHER STORY

Starting today, places along the immediate coast near the water may be cooler due to the return of the marine layer influence. Warmer temperatures will remain dominant inland. Weak systems will pass by again late in the week and during the weekend bringing more wind, but rain chances are looking very slim to none. However, expect to see an increase in winds and a decrease in daytime highs just ahead of Mother's Day.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with patchy fog possible on the coast. Highs in the 60s to 70s on the coast and 70s to 80s inland. Lighter winds across the board. Increasing clouds late.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog will develop on the coast around Monterey Bay, and may make its way down the Salinas Valley in the hours leading up to sunrise. Expect light winds and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Low clouds will continue to hug the coastline, while interior locations will see a gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overall will be slightly cooler. 60s and 70s on the coast, 70s and 80s inland.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… in effect, Thursday 6am to 6pm for the entire coastline, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

A longer period northwest swell will arrive early Thursday. The long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast.

Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.

Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Extended: Weather systems late in the week will turn the winds back on which could be gusty at times through the weekend. Generally, temperatures should remain at or above normal through Friday with some cooling this weekend, especially inland.