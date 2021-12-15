Next Round Tonight

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

The next storm system arrives tonight into tomorrow morning bringing breezy to windy conditions along with light to moderate rain. Some pockets of brief, heavy rain will be possible. We’ll then get a break from late tomorrow through the weekend before more wet weather arrives next week.



Rest of Wednesday: Increasing clouds with an increasing chance of showers into the evening, especially in the north. Temperatures mainly in the 50s. Breezy at times.



Overnight: Widespread light to moderate rain overnight, ending from north to south by dawn. Lows in the 40s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Then, we’ll get some clearing with dry conditions expected into and through the weekend. Rain is looking likely again early next week. Highs will remain at or below normal for this time of year and mornings will be chilly





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”