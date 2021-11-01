November Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A frontal system will bring light rain to the region Monday. The best rain chances will be in the afternoon—the farther north and the closer to the coast that you are. Showers may linger into Tuesday morning before clearing into early Wednesday. The next system should arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, but rain chances are still an bit unpredictable at this moment.



Monday: Light to moderate rain likely in the Santa Cruz Mountains, light rain probable for the southern coastal mountains, Monterey Bay Area, and northern inland valleys, and light rain possible for southern inland valleys. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy at times. Showers linger into the overnight.

Overnight: Scattered showers will linger overnight in the Santa Cruz Mountains and along the immediate coast around Monterey Bay and down to Big Sur. Temperatures will sit in the 50s.



Tuesday: A few sprinkles early, then becoming partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF.



Extended: The next weather system is scheduled to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday and could bring some light rain to the region. There is still a chance we’ll get missed completely, but we’ll have a much better picture of what to expect once Monday’s system passes through. Warmer, dryer weather expected into the weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”