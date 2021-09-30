Local Summer (This Is Not A Drill)

Weather Video

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Weak high pressure builds in from the west leading to warm fall-like weather for the rest of the week. Expect cool mornings and warming afternoons with plentiful sunshine. The pattern won’t change too much as we head into the first week of October, but there are some indications a weather system will break through somewhere around the 8th-10th which could mean precipitation.



Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Offshore winds early in the day will allow for maximum heating all the way to the coast early in the day where temperatures will reach the 70s-80s. A light sea breeze will keep things moderated into the afternoon, however. Inland areas will continue to warm into the 80s to low 90s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and some high haze may sneak in from the east late in the day.



Overnight: Another chilly-ish night with coastal lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and upper 30s to 40s inland. Skies will stay clear inland and for the majority of the coast, though some short-lived low clouds could reach the peninsula just prior to sunrise.



Friday: Very similar to Thursday. Offshore winds early in the day will allow for maximum heating all the way to the coast early in the day where temperatures will reach the 70s-80s. A light sea breeze will keep things moderated into the afternoon, however. Inland areas will continue to warm into the 80s to low 90s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening. Mostly clear skies and just a bit hazy.



Extended: More of the same expected into the weekend, then slight cooling into early next week with the return of low clouds to the coast. A weather system late in the week may bring some precipitation to the region.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”