Cooler Start The Week

Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure that brought record heat to the region late last week is finally easing its grip on the area. Now, a weak area of low pressure off the coast and to our southwest is directing a cooler, onshore flow at the Central Coast. The air mass above this low remains quite dry, but in the low levels, moist air is being pushed up against the coast. This will lead to an increase in low clouds and probably some drizzle in the coming days. Overall, temperatures will continue to fall through Tuesday and then push back upward as the low weakens and a new ridge begins to develop. Temperatures are likely to head back upward as we head into next weekend.





Monday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with 70s to mid 90s inland. Winds pick up on the exposed coast and inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds push back in drizzle possible. Overnight lows will be a touch warmer, but staying mostly in the 50s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up for most low elevation locations in the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Expect another cooler, cloudier day on the coast on Wednesday. The southwesterly flow we’ve been experiencing early in the week will switch back to the northwest, moving the clouds around the bay a bit—clearer in the north and cloudier in the south. Inland highs will begin to warm back up and should be above normal starting Friday into the weekend. Coastal temperatures will remain fairly seasonable.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 28th – July 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”