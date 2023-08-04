Salinas man dies after crashing into power pole near Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-CHP confirmed a 29-year-old Salinas man died after crashing into a PG&E Power Pole Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Molera Road south of Monterey Dunes Way. CHP said the man was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata southbound.

For an unknown reason, he crashed into a PG&E Power Pole and died at the scene. PG&E arrived to fix the power pole that was broken in half.

CHP said two passengers in the vehcile are also from Salinas and have suspected minor injuries. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will release the name of the deceased once the next of kin is notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation.