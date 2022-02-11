New road closures announced for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.-- California Highway Patrol announces new road and lane closures for Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.

Highway 1: Point Sur Lighthouse – Little Sur River Bridge: Long-Term

One-way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 between the Point Sur Lighthouse and Little Sur Bridge due to a slide and temporary signal work from 7 am to 5 pm.

Highway 1: Little Sur River Bridge: Long-Term

Temporary traffic signals have been activated on northbound and southbound Highway 1 just south of the Little Sur Bridge as part of a planned construction project. The traffic signals will operate 24/7 and motorists may expect 10-minute traffic delays. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

Highway 1: Garrapata Creek Bridge: Feb. 14 to Feb. 18

One=way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 at Garrapata Creek Bridge from postmile 62.924 – 63.432 for traffic signal work from 8 am to 4 pm.

Highway 1: Point Lobos State Reserve – Peter Pan Road: February 14 - February 15

One=way traffic controls will be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 1 between Point Lobos State Reserve and Peter Pan Road for tree work from 8 am to 3 pm.

Highway 1: Potrero/Moss Landing Rd.#2 – Rio Road: February 16 - February 17

A moving lane closure will occur along northbound Highway 1 between Potrero/Moss Landing Road #2 and Rio Road for spray operation work from 9 am to 2 pm.

Highway 1: Carmel Valley Road – Carpenter Street: February 16 - February 17

One lane closure will be in place along southbound Highway 1 between Carmel Valley Road and Carpenter Street for tree work from 8 pm to 5 am.

Highway 101: Echo Valley Road – Dunbarton Road (North): February 15 – February 17

One lane closure will occur along northbound Highway 101 from Echo Valley Road to Dunbarton Road (North) for core drilling work from 8 pm to 5 am.

Highway 101: San Juan Road – Dunbarton Road (South): February 16 – February 18

One lane closure will occur along southbound Highway 101 from San Juan Road and Dunbarton Road (South) for core drilling work from 8 pm to 5 am.

Highway 101: East Market St. – Route 183 (North Main Street): February 15

One lane closure will occur along northbound Highway 101 from East Market Street to State Route 183 (North Main Street) for landscaping work from 9 am to 2 pm.

Highway 101: Route 183 (North Main St.) – West Laurel Drive: February 16

One lane closure will occur along northbound Highway 101 from State Route 183 (North Main Street) to West Laurel Drive for landscaping work from 8 am to 2 pm.

Highway 101: West Laurel Drive: February 17

There will be a full closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp at West Laurel Drive for landscaping work from 8:30 am to 2 pm.