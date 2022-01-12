Expect delay on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Trans is making progress on Highway 1 south of Ragged Point as crews work to remove rockslide debris from the area. The rockslide has been an issue for crews and drivers after the recent storms that battered California.

If you're traveling in that area you can expect one-hour intermittent traffic stops today and into the week, according to Cal Trans District 5.

Cal Trans tweeted a video of crews working on scaling, blasting and drilling for drapery in the area.