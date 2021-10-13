Semi-truck accident leaves 70,000 pounds of grapes on Highway 101

Traffic

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION) Right now, traffic is backed up on Highway 101 northbound after a big rig turned over, spilling 70,000 pounds of grapes on the road before Highway 25. The incident was first reported around 4 a.m.

California Highway Patrol confirms no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

There are no injuries being reported.

Lanes are closed right now as Cal Trans works to clear up the mess.

According to CHP, Cal Trans said the roads should reopen around 7:35 a.m.