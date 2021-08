Traffic

GILROY, Calif. (KION) The Westbound lanes of Pacheco Pass before Highway 101 remain closed after a big rig reportedly caught fire around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No injuries are being reported.

Gilroy Police Dispatch says cooking oil was leaking onto the roads around 2:00 a.m. and caused the lane closures.

It is unknown what time the lanes will reopen at this time.

