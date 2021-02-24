Santa Cruz County: roads subject to delays and closures
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Drivers can expect traffic delays and road closures on Mark Avenue from Arroyo Drive to Hathaway Avenue starting Wednesday, Feb. 24 until Friday, March 5 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The County of Santa Cruz Department of Public Works says the traffic delays and road closures are needed for construction of a sewer main, installation of manholes, and road improvements.
Up to date information on County maintained roads in Santa Cruz County is available online at http://www.sccroadclosure.org/ .
