Showers, Storms, & Snow on the Peaks Early Wednesday

Lightning, brief downpours, and small hail are possible. Showers will taper off into Wednesday afternoon. Cold, northwesterly winds will also be a major part of Wednesday’s’ weather! We’ll dry out into Thursday, but a fast-moving, weak system may bring some light rain Friday morning. Another system passes by late Saturday into Sunday with additional—trending lighter—rain chances. All the while, high temperatures are expected to remain seasonable to cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect now until 4AM Thursday



*Large breaking waves of 19-23 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*West and northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents. Never turn your back on the ocean!



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.

This Morning: Rounds of showers continue with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Individual cells could produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s at the coast, upper 30s to low 40s inland. Gusty NW winds at times.



Wednesday: Rounds of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially early in the day. Gusty northwesterly winds at times. Small hail possible with showers/storms. Highs in the 50s with 40s up in the hills. Snow levels drop to around 4,500ft.



Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Gusty northwesterly winds at times.



Extended: A weak system may bring some showers early Friday and another system will bring a chance of rain and wind late Saturday into Sunday. Cool temperatures expected to continue.



------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free