Calm Start to your Tuesday, Rain Returns Later

The first storm system of 2024 will arrive on Tuesday, bringing wind and rain to the region. This fast moving cold front will mostly give us beneficial rains, but its timing around the evening commute may make for a difficult drive. Moderate rains are expected along with occasionally gusty winds. The front will be followed by rounds of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into Wednesday afternoon. A few additional showers may linger all the way into Thursday morning. Then, we’ll get a brief break before a pair of weak systems moves through Friday/Saturday



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… in effect now through Tuesday evening for Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. Sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*West and northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat today as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



This Morning: Increasing clouds and cool with lows in the 30s to around 40ºF for inland valleys and low to mid 40s on the coast. Fog possible in low areas, especially the eastern valleys of San Benito County where there is a bit of tule fog intrusion.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy for much of the day. Clouds and southerly winds increase in the afternoon with rain arriving around sunset. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Moderate rain expected with occasionally southerly gusty winds, then breaking to showers late.



Wednesday: Rounds of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially early in the day. Gusty northwesterly winds at times. Small hail possible with showers/storms. Highs in the 50s.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from 10AM Wednesday until 4AM Thursday



*Large breaking waves of 19-23 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*West and northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents. Never turn your back on the ocean!



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.



Extended: A shower or two may last into Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry and partly cloudy (and cool). A weak system may bring some showers on Friday and another system will bring a better chance of rain and wind Saturday into Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free