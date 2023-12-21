Not Done With The Rain Yet

While the main rain event is over, rain will continue to drift in from the south overnight tonight into Thursday as the parent low pressure system moves into southern California. Additional rainfall amounts will be light for most areas at this point, though some southern Monterey County areas may receive an additional inch or so over the next 24 hours. We’ll enter a cooler, dryer pattern as a (dry) cold front arrives Friday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



This Morning: Partly cloudy with light lingering showers. Cooler, with lows in the 40s. Patchy fog possible in sheltered areas.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with occasional rounds of showers moving in from the. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas—perhaps a few mid 60s in northern valleys. Gusty southeasterly winds at times.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. A dry cold front will bring gusty northwesterly winds in the afternoon. Slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly cool with highs in the mid 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: The holiday is looking mostly sunny and slightly cool. Lows will be in the 30s-40s and highs in the 50s to low 60s. Some warming likely Tuesday before a weak system brings rain chances Wednesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free