Havier Rain & Gusty Winds

The next system, packed with cold air from the north will arrive early Wednesday morning, using the moist air mass as fuel and creating potentially heavier rainfall. Most of us will get a longer duration rain event with moderate to briefly heavy rain possible which will then taper off into Wednesday afternoon. Minor flooding is possible during this time, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Areas with mountains to the south may experience rain shadowing. This system will have gusty winds Wednesday morning as well, but it is not looking extreme. With that said there could still be some localized power outages. As the system moves to our south, it will likely throw some additional rain our way, especially across southern Monterey County into Thursday and perhaps even early Friday.



Rainfall forecast through Thursday (starting Tuesday)

Coastal Mountains: 2-4”

Santa Cruz-Watsonville area: 0.75-1.5”

Peninsula to Salinas: 0.50-1.25”

Northern Valleys: 1-2”

Southern Valleys: 0.75-2”



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



This Morning: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers becoming more numerous after midnight. Southerly winds pick up and becoming gusty at times. Rain picks up approaching dawn. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas. Slight chance for a thunderstorm.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… in effect NOW until 9:15am for portions of Monterey County including Seaside, Monterey, Big Sur Village, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Pico Blanco Campground, San Clemente Dam, Andrew Molera State Park, Partington Ridge, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Esalen Institute, Del Monte Forest, Del Rey Oaks and Sand City.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



* At 614 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… in effect NOW until 9:30am for portions of Santa Cruz County including Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Opal Cliffs, Ben Lomond, Aptos, Rio Del Mar, Lexington Hills, Day Valley and Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



*At 618 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from NOW Wednesday until 3PM Wednesday



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from NOW Wednesday until 7PM for the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Lucia Range in Monterey County.



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*Locally higher wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are possible on ridgetops.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Wednesday: Periods of moderate to heavy rain early, then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers—more numerous in the south. The coastal mountains will experience the highest rainfall rates, especially across the Santa Lucias. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty southerly winds at times.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with occasional showers moving in from the south and more numerous in the south. Seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to lwo 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: The storm will be far to our south on Friday, but there is a tiny chance of a shower over southern Monterey County. Otherwise, expect northwesterly winds to pick up, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass as we head into the holiday weekend. Speaking of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with cool nights and cool days. We’ll see another weather maker mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 27th – January 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free