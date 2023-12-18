Scattered Showers & Gusty Winds

The week ahead will be wet and windy. The first round of rain came through on Sunday and an area of low pressure offshore will continue to throw waves of rain at us through Tuesday. Active weather is expected into Monday morning as several lines of showers and embedded thunderstorms move in from the southwest. Brief downpours and even lightning will be possible. We’ll get a break in between waves with even a little sun poking through into Monday afternoon, but the deep, moist southerly flow will produce its own orographic rains in the coastal mountains. While the low to our west will actually make landfall in northern California, three more of its spiral arms will move into our region—one Monday night, another Tuesday morning, and a third Tuesday afternoon. Then, a potentially stronger trailing system will dig down the coast, pushing a deep southerly conveyor of rain into our area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be a longer duration event with the potential for heavy rainfall rates. Wind doesn’t look extreme during the Monday to Wednesday period, but will be strong and gusty at times.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



This Morning: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and the potential for isolated, embedded thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few higher valleys dipping into the 50s.



***GALE WARNING***

From the National Weather Service in Monterey for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 3AM Monday until 3AM Tuesday



*Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Monday: Widespread rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms early in the day, then becoming mostly cloudy with isolated showers for the rest of the daylight hours. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusty southerly winds at times. Shower activity picks up a bit late.



Tuesday: Widespread rounds of showers early, becoming most isolated into the afternoon. Can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty southerly wind at times.



Extended: The Wednesday storm looks the highest with gusty winds and potentially heavy rainfall. Showers will continue into Thursday and perhaps even Friday. The weekend is looking dry and seasonable to slightly warm at this time.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 26th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free