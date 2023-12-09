Mild Days, Cold Nights

High pressure will keep us dry and quiet through the weekend with plenty of sunshine! Clear skies and dry air will mean warmer afternoons, but nights get cold. Along with mostly sunny skies, we'll see a warming trend for next week with weather looking to stay dry and mild for much of the forecast period. However, rain may arrive the week before Christmas so stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Sunday: Dry with more sunshine. High temps slightly warmer in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy NW winds at coast and in the valleys in the afternoon

Monday More dry and pleasant weather as we start the work week, dry and sunny with temps mainly in the low to mid 60s with some areas in the upper 60s.



Extended: Expect sunny skies, cold nights, and warm afternoons for most of next week. Looks mainly dry so far with sunshine and clouds. Clouds and wind will pick up a bit Monday with a passing system and then perhaps again on Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free