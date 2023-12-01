Cool Start to December

Northwest flow will continue to dominate our weather in to Friday, though the winds will ease a bit. The moist flow may push a few more showers our way as well, especially for coastal areas. High pressure will begin to build in this weekend with highs heading back above normal by Sunday and staying that way for the majority of next week. One weak system will clip our area late Wednesday into Thursday, so we may see a chance for some light rain. Stay tuned.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

This Morning: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly on the coast. Gusty northwest winds at times. Lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland.



Friday: A few coastal showers possible in the morning, they dry. Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland with gusty northwest winds slowly easing later in the day. Cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.



Saturday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Still a slight chance of a coastal shower. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We will slowly warm through Tuesday/Wednesday with highs topping out 5-10ºF above average. Then, clouds will increase Wednesday with a system passing by. It may clip us with a few showers, but it doesn’t look all that substantial at the moment.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free