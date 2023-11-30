Cool, Damp, and Gusty

Northwest flow will dominate our weather for the next couple of days. Winds will be gusty at times and cool, moist air will continue to push ashore. Weak disturbances may allow for occasional shower chances. It looks like we’ll get two on Thursday, one early in the day and then another late. A third disturbance may follow early Saturday morning. Any showers will be isolated and light. High pressure then builds in with dry and warmer weather expected out of the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

This Morning: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s on the coast and upper 30s to 40s inland.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible with one chance around lunchtime and another after dark. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Friday: Gusty northwest winds continue overnight into Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions. There is a very slight chance of a shower right along the coast. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: One final round of clouds and perhaps a shower will move by early Saturday before a clearing & drying trend takes place. Then, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through mid-week with highs returning to above-normal levels by Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free