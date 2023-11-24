Chilly Black Friday Morning

A cool, dry air mass will remain in place through the weekend. We’ll be stuck between high pressure to our west and a cold trough to our east which will keep us in northerly (offshore) flow. Mornings will be cold, but afternoons will be seasonably warm at times. The ridge will break down by mid-week next week, opening up the door for more active weather.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

This Morning: Clear and cool with coastal lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and low 30s to upper 30s inland. Breezy northerly winds over the higher terrain and on the exposed coast.



**FROST ADVISORY**

From the National Weather Service in Monterey… in effect from 4AM Friday until 10AM Friday for the southern and higher valleys of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Friday: Sunny with breezy northerly winds over the hills and light winds elsewhere. Seasonable with highs in the 60s for most areas.



*Beach Hazards*

From the National Weather Service in Monterey in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning for the immediate coastline of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties



*Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Sneaker wave threat will be highest for west to northwest facing beaches. In addition to the sneaker wave threat, high astronomical tides are also expected this weekend, which can cause further runup along the beaches.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves between larger sets of waves. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



***FREEZE WARNING***

From the National Weather Service in Monterey in effect from 10PM Friday through 10AM Saturday for the higher and southern valleys of San Benito and Monterey Counties



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Saturday: Cold in the morning with frost for inland valleys and perhaps isolated areas of patchy frost near the coast. Sunny and seasonable with highs mainly in the 60s during the afternoon.



Extended: Sunshine through Monday with chilly nights and mild to warm afternoons. A few more clouds expected by Wednesday as a system approaches from the northwest. There is a slight chance for rain by next Thursday and the overall pattern is looking more active thereafter.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free