A Warm Turkey Morning, Dashed with a Seasonable Afternoon

A passing weather system will bring clouds overnight into Thursday morning and a wind shift to more northwesterly onshore flow. Temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday but will remain seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year. The higher humidity associated with the onshore flow will allow for some low cloudcover on the coast. Drier air will begin to filter in late Thursday as winds switch back to the northeast in the mid-levels. The cool, dry air mass behind it will be with us through the weekend into early next week as high pressure slowly rebuilds. Expect warm afternoons and cool (potentially cold) nights.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

This Morning: High overcast for most of the overnight with some breakup by dawn. Lows will be mild—in the mid 40s to low 50s on the coast and upper 30s to upper 40s inland.



Thursday (Thanksgiving): High clouds slowly clear into the afternoon, but some low cloudcover will be possible on the outer coast and south side of the bay. Cooler with breezy northwesterly onshore winds. Highs in the 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from 4AM Friday until 10AM Friday for the southern and higher valleys of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Friday: Breezy northerly winds over the hills into the afternoon as a dry air mass moves in. Sunny, with highs mainly in the 60s.



*FREEZE WATCH*

… in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for the southern and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*These temperatures will be hazardous to vulnerable populations.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Extended: Rise to set sunshine through Monday with chilly nights and mild to warm afternoons. Clouds will increase Tuesday with a weak system passing Wednesday. Watching for rain potential. Either way, the pattern looks more active as we head into December.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 30th – December 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free