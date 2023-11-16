Scattered Showers Continue with a Chance of Thunder

Rain chances will continue for the next few days as a Pacific storm system sits off to our west. The initial wave of rain & wind moved through late Wednesday with isolated showers persisting in the moist southerly flow into Thursday. There are some hints of a mid-level disturbance moving through late Thursday which could help generate showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. The storm’s low pressure center will approach on Friday and send another wave of rain and wind our way. Closer to the low, there will be more instability and the chance of a few embedded thunderstorms. We’ll likely see a final round of precipitation as the low passes early Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Southerly winds will remain gusty at times but will be lighter than Wednesday afternoon. Mild, with lows in the 40s-50s.



Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers, perhaps becoming a bit more numerous later in the day with the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Southerly winds persist, but will not be too strong. Mild and seasonable with highs in the 60s to low 70s.



Friday: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy with areas of rain moving through in the afternoon. Embedded thunderstorms possible. Gusty southerly winds at times. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.

***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect from 9AM Friday to 3AM Saturday.



*Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Extended: Final round(s) of showers expected early in the day on Saturday with precipitation tapering off into the evening. Then, high pressure builds in, encouraging offshore flow. Temperatures warm back up to above normal Monday/Tuesday with slight cooling by mid-week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free