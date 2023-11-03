Squeezing Out One More Nice Day

The weather pattern begins to flatten out over the next few days, allowing for weather systems to make it farther down the coast. The first passes by overnight with some high cloudcover with another following late Friday into Saturday. We’ll probably squeeze out one more warm day on the coast and maybe two more inland before much cooler weather arrives. As a trough begins to develop this weekend, additional weather systems will pass through. One on Sunday into Monday may bring some light rain to the area with another following Tuesday with similar light rain dynamics. Highs will return to normal this weekend and then will be below for most of next week. Increased cloudcover/moisture will keep our lows warmer, however!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



This Morning: Warmer, with coastal lows mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s and upper 30s to around 50ºF for inland valleys.



Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Warm, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to around 80ºF and upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Breezy for inland valleys later in the day. Low clouds/fog return to the coast late.



Saturday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and 70s-low 80s inland. Patchy coastal fog.



Extended: Unsettled weather Sunday through Tuesday with a couple of weak weather systems passing through. Rain chances will be highest on the coast and farthest north as these systems move by. Seasonably cool and occasionally windy.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free