How About One More Warm, Sunny Day

High pressure will begin to weaken on Thursday, but a warm, dry air mass will remain in place. Even so, long, dry nights are usually cold, so that will still be a thing. Onshore flow will resume sometime late Thursday into Friday, reintroducing low level moisture into the equation. This will mean cooler coastal temperatures into the weekend along with the return of occasional low clouds/fog. The overall pattern flattens out with weather systems washing ashore on the West Coast through the weekend. Saturday is trending dry locally, but it still looks like we’ll see a few rounds of light showers Sunday into Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



This Morning: Mostly clear with just a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer lows but still chilly, with coastal temps in the low 40s to low 50s and low 30s to low 40s inland.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm early, then a sea breeze will moderate things later in the day. Overall, expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s and mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Low clouds/fog possible along the exposed coast late. High clouds also increase. Breezy at times around the river mouths and becoming windy for inland valleys.



Friday: Scattered high clouds with a few low coastal clouds. Cooler with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy for coastal areas and inland valleys.



Extended: High clouds will continue on Saturday, but it is now looking dry. We’ll see rain chances Sunday into Monday as a couple of weak systems pass by. Light rain, if any, expected. Highs return to if not below normal. The pattern looks unsettled for the rest of next week, so additional weather systems with mainly light rain will be possible.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free