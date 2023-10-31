Chilly Halloween Morning

High pressure continues to dominate our weather as we head into Halloween. The air mass is warm but very dry, which is leading to cool if not cold mornings alongside the warm, if not hot afternoons! This will continue through Wednesday. Then, interestingly, though the ridge will remain in place, low level winds will bring a mild, moist air mass ashore. Daily highs will drop a little, but overnight lows will warm considerably, especially along the coast. Did I mention the fog will likely return? The fog will likely return. This will be the beginning of a pattern change that may culminate in rain by Saturday. Stay tuned!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



This Morning: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Cool, with coastal lows in the low 40s to low 50s and low 30s to low 40s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. A touch warmer with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Light offshore winds in the morning will be replaced with a weak sea breeze in the afternoon—though it may be a little stronger near the river/harbor mouths.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on the coast and upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Light offshore winds in the morning will be replaced with a weak sea breeze in the afternoon—though it may be a little stronger near the river/harbor mouths.



Extended: Temperatures will begin to cool on Thursday, especially along the coast, as onshore flow resumes. We’ll also likely see the return of low clouds and fog through the end of the week. The overall weather pattern flattens out by the end of the week as well with weather systems reaching Northern California. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll catch the southerly edge of one around the Monterey Bay Area on Saturday which could lead to rain. Looking into the long term models, the pattern looks to be more active in our area after the 10th of November.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free