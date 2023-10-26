Another Cool Day, and Even Cooler Mornings on the Way

A cold front passed through the region overnight, leaving behind, cold, dry air from the north. Temperatures will drop overnight, but lingering clouds will moderate things in the south. And while most of Thursday will be sunny, high temperatures will hit about 5ºF below normal. A reinforcing cold front will then arrive on Friday—there is still some minor potential for precipitation as moisture gets drawn in from the west, but at the most, it’s only looking like a few sprinkles. Another air mass of cool, dry air will settle in with some wind in the hills late Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Thursday: Mostly sunny with only a few lingering clouds over the hills of the south. Cool, with highs in the low 60s to upper 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 70s for inland valleys. Breezy north-northwesterly winds at times for most areas, becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day.

Overnight: Mostly clear to start, then clouds increase ahead of a weather system. Lows will still be cool,, in the upper 40s to low 50s for most. Valleys dipping into the 30s.



Friday: Increasing clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. A few sprinkles possible. Cool, with coastal highs in the low to mid 60s and mid 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds at times becoming windy for the valleys later in the day.

*FIRE WEATHER WATCH*

…for Fire Weather Zone 512 Santa Cruz Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 514 Eastern Santa

Clara Hills, starting early Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Elevated fire weather concerns Saturday into Sunday with dry and gusty offshore winds. North-northeast winds are expected to develop early Saturday across the ridges of the North Bay, East Bay, and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Dry, offshore winds will peak late Saturday into Sunday morning, which will result in elevated fire weather concerns. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible across ridges with locally higher gusts up to 50 mph across ridgetops.



*North-northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highest ridgetops and peaks may see gusts up to 50 mph.



*Minimum relative humidity as low as 15 to 25 percent on Saturday and Sunday. Poor relative humidity recoveries overnight in the 25 to 45 percent range.



*The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.



Extended: Clouds linger Saturday morning, moderating temperatures, but Sunday through Tuesday mornings will be chilly with a chance for frost in inland valleys, especially the higher valleys. High temperatures will slowly warm during this period, returning to normal by Sunday and exceeding normal Monday/Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 76ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free