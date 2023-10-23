Drying Out Monday

Winds will shift more to the northwest into Monday morning, pushing cold air over the relatively warmer waters of the Pacific and continuing to generate showers by convection. These showers are most likely to impact coastal areas, especially around the Monterey Peninsula and Big Sur Coast. Showers will come to an end mid-morning Monday as warmer air slowly moves in. This warmer, northwesterly flow will likely cause downslope warming on the north side of the bay on Monday afternoon, while most other areas will remain in a cooler air mass. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday as a weak ridge develops, but the next weather system will affect our area on Wednesday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few lingering showers, especially around the peninsula and Big Sur Coast. Skies will become partly cloudy inland with an isolated sprinkle or two remaining. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few southern inland valley dipping into the 40s. Patchy fog possible.



Monday: Showers coming to an end by mid-morning, then decreasing clouds with a few clouds lingering over the hills and on the south side of the bay. Breezy northwesterly winds at times, becoming stronger for valleys late in the day. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 60s to upper 70s inland.



Tuesday: A few low clouds near the coast and occasional passing high clouds. Breezy for the valleys late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to around 80ºF inland.



Extended: A weak cold front will pass by late Wednesday with an uptick in wind and a slight decrease in temperatures. Right now, it looks to stay dry. A stronger, colder weather system arrives Friday into Saturday and it may produce some light precipitation and will certainly introduce a colder air mass to the region. There is some uncertainty as to how it will all play out, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 76ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 30th – November 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free