Ending the Week with Cooler Temps and More Coastal Clouds

King City tied the record high, reaching 98 degrees Thursday...tying the record from 1933. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect through 3 am Friday. Beachgoers beware of high surf and sneaker waves! Use caution and never turn your back to the ocean. Low clouds and fog moving in overnight for coastal areas and in the valleys. Temps drop Friday 5-15 degrees. Still warm inland but not as hot. All areas will cool significantly through the weekend with a slight rain chance through early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

…for the entire coastline, including the Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast. Now until 2AM Saturday.



* Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



* WHEN...Through late tonight.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

This Morning: Low clouds return, filling the bay and moving into nearby valleys. Mostly cloudy at the coast, but remaining mostly clear inland. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with 60s in the hills. Fog, dense in spots, possible by dawn.

Friday: Partly cloudy at the coast, mostly sunny inland. Cooler by 10-15 degrees. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s at the coast, with 70s and 80s inland. Winds will become gusty in the valleys by late afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures drop into the weekend as a trough approaches from the west. Highs will actually be below normal by Saturday for all areas. A weak cold front may reach our shores on Sunday with some drizzle to light rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free