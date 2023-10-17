Local Summer Returns Along With Some Beach Hazards

Fall heat will return this week but it won’t last long. High pressure will begin to build into the region Tuesday and will center itself just to our north on Wednesday & Thursday. High temperatures will soar some 10 to 20ºF above normal for this time of year under plentiful sunshine. Offshore winds early in the day will bring the heat to the coast with only a weak seabreeze in the afternoon for comfort. Luckily, due to long nights and a dry air mass, it will still be quite cool in the mornings! Coastal heat will likely end in a southerly surge sometime late Thursday into Friday.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Mostly clear to start as high clouds leave to our east. Then, a few low clouds/fog possible along the coast. Patchy valley fog also developing. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s for most areas—warmer up in the hills.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, then becoming mostly sunny with a few low clouds near the coast and a thin high cloud or two passing through. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy on the coast during the afternoon, becoming windy for valleys later in the day.

**BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT**

..for the entire coast, with greatest risk for west and northwest facing beaches of coastal Southern Monterey Bay, and Big Sur coast.



*In effect from late tonight through late Thursday.



*Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



* Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the 70s-80s and 80s-90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Temperatures will peak on Thursday before falling into the weekend. A passing system may produce a little coastal drizzle Sunday, but conditions will otherwise remain dry for a while. There are some hopes for precip in the last week of October.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free