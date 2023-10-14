Dry & Pleasant

Staying quiet for the weekend with clearing skies and milder temps. A system to our north will barely brush our area as a weak cold front dissipates right on our shores. Clouds and any drizzle this morning quickly dissipated, giving way to plenty of sunshine along the coast and inland. Breezy conditions in the valleys but pleasant.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: low clouds and patchy dense fog possible at coast and in valleys with lows not quite as cool as previous nights. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Patchy dense fog in the am then clearing. Expect sunny skies by the afternoon across the coast and temps warmer, upper 60s to 70s coastal with mid 80s to 90s in a few spots inland.

Monday: Patchy am fog with more clouds around through much of the day areawide. High temps will be a few degrees cooler, mainly 60s along the coast and 70s and low 80s inland.

Extended: Dry with sunshine after am fog, then temps cool or level out a bit Mon/Tue before climbing again late in the weak. Highs will once again be above normal in some locations, especially inland with upper 80s and 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free