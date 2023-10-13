Stay Calm, Friday Day the 13th Will Just be Little Cooler and Cloudier

High clouds spread over the region overnight in advance of a storm system to our northwest. The system will barely brush our area into Saturday morning as a weak cold front dissipates right on our shores. It may be enough to give us a few sprinkles of drizzle early Saturday and some low cloudcover, but that’s about it. In the meantime, Friday will be a transitional day with deeper, cooler onshore flow.



The partial solar eclipse will be visible around the Monterey Bay area on Saturday morning starting around 8:00AM and lasting until around 10:45AM with a maximum eclipse at 9:20AM. Latest forecast: Low clouds on the coast will impact visibility—mostly clear conditions expected inland.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate (some smoke in the San Lorenzo Valley due to controlled burns over on the North Coast)

This Morning: Scattered high clouds with perhaps a few low cloud on the coast. Slightly cool, but a bit warmer than the previous night with coastal lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and mainly 40s inland.



Friday: Passing high clouds and a few low clouds on the coast. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 70s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy around the river mouths and then becoming windy for valleys later in the day. Low clouds increase late.



Saturday: Low clouds on the coast, especially early, with a chance of drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy around the river mouths becoming windy for inland valleys later in the day.



Extended: Temperatures will head up on Sunday, then cool or level out a bit Mon/Tue before climbing again late in the weak. Our progressive flow will send a series of troughs and ridges through over the next week or two. Rain looks to stay well to our north.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free