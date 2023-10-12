Cool & Clear Morning, Warm Afternoon

A cool morning and a warm afternoon—that’s how we’ll spend our Thursday. A dry air mass moved into the region on Wednesday with gusty north-northwesterly winds. Those winds will die down overnight into Thursday morning, leaving a crisp fall morning. The dry air will heat rapidly in the mid-October sun, however, sending coastal temperatures above normal and bringing highs back to seasonal normals inland. Light surface winds and ridging aloft help the cause. The warming trend will be short-lived as deeper onshore flow resumes on Friday, cooling us back down. Several weather systems will approach the coast into and out of the weekend, sending batches of high clouds our way, but a building ridge to our south will block them and also warm us up quite a bit!



A partial solar eclipse will be visible around the Monterey Bay area on Saturday morning starting around 8:00AM and lasting until around 10:45AM with a maximum eclipse at 9:20AM. Latest forecast: High clouds moving in, but perhaps thin enough to see through.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Mostly clear with a few patchy low clouds. Winds slowly ease but may remain gusty at times initially. Chilly, with lows in the 40s for most areas.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds, especially late. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 60s to upper70s on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland.



Friday: Passing high clouds and a few low clouds on the coast. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 70s inland. Breezy for valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Several weather systems will approach the coast into and out of the weekend, sending batches of high clouds our way, but a building ridge to our south will block them and also warm us up quite a bit!



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free