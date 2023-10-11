Waking Up to Mostly Clear Skies

Wet weather fades overnight as a dissipating cold front, well, dissipates. Behind the front, dryer north-northwesterly winds take over and will clear us out into Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times for most areas. Temperatures will warm up on Thursday a bit, but a deeper westerly flow takes over on Friday which will cool us back down and may cause some drizzle to develop overnight into Saturday morning—linger clouds may also impact viewing of the (partial) annular solar eclipse. Stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, with patchy valley fog. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in valley bottoms. North-northwesterly winds increase.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 3AM Wednesday until 3AM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny with gusty north-northwesterly winds. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay due to downsloping off the Santa Cruz Mountains—and mainly low to mid 70s inland. Winds slowly die off late.



Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to around 80ºF inland.



Extended: Temperatures cool on Friday with increased clouds and a chance of drizzle by Saturday morning. A front will stall offshore on Saturday, so we’ll keep an eye on it, but otherwise expect slowly decreasing clouds and warming temps—a trend which will continue into early next week. There is some potential for a Tuesday system, but most models remain dry.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free