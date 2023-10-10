Muggy, Mild Tuesday Morning

A couple of wet mornings may be on tap as a pair of fading cold fronts die on our shores. The first lingers over the Monterey Bay region overnight, encouraging drizzle with a second following Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The biggest impacts look to be only damp and/or slick roads in some areas, especially close to the coast. Behind the second front, dryer air will bluster in from the north. Temperatures look to remain cool with some warming later in the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle around the coast. Lows in the 50s for most areas and a few 40s for clearer southern inland valleys.



Tuesday: Breaking to partly cloudy by mid-morning and lasting through the afternoon. Slightly cool with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s inland. Breezy on the coast then becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day. Clouds increase by evening with coastal drizzle possible once again. Drizzle may border on light rain in some areas.

***GALE WARNING***

… for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect from 3AM Wednesday to 3AM Thursday.



*Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



*IMPACTS: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy coastal drizzle early, then decreasing clouds. North-northwest winds pick up for all areas during the afternoon with skies becoming clear by afternoon. Slightly cool with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s inland.



Extended: Winds will begin to ease by Thursday, but you can expect a sunny, warmer day. Clouds return to the coast late in the week, but all areas will experience a general warm up through the weekend. One more weak system may clip us late Friday into Saturday, but as of now, rain chances look low.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free