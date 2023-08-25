Gray Skies to Start the Day Will Eventually Go Away

Temperatures will remain cooler but seasonable through Friday as weak troughing dominates just to our west. A strong ridge of high pressure will then build in from the east. This process will be slow, but temperatures will likely slowly rise through the weekend into next week. There are some indications that this next round of hot, dry air may stick around for a bit. In the meantime, you can expect less muggy conditions on the coast as dryer air slowly filters in. Northwesterly winds will pick up on the coast this weekend as well which will probably cause some upwelling and thus cool coastal sea surface temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This morning: Low clouds fill in around the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog in the coastal hills and inland. Lows will cool slightly with upper 50s to around 60ºF on the coast and upper 40s to upper 50s for inland valleys.



Friday: Partly cloudy on the coast with clouds favoring the south half of the bay. Continued seasonable conditions with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy northwesterly flow with stronger winds for inland valleys late in the day.



Saturday: Low clouds early thinning to a small patch on the south side of the bay in the afternoon. Warmer, with costal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s and 80s to around 100ºF inland. Northwest flow strengthens and will be gusty at times on the coast and for inland valleys.



Extended: The air mass will slowly warm through the weekend into next week. Temperatures will respond accordingly. We’ll see a few low clouds each day, but mainly on the south side of the bay. Gusty northwesterly winds linger through at Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free