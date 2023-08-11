So You’re Saying There’s Still a Chance

Rain showers and even possibility a brief thundershower will move through overnight as tropical moisture and an associated area of low pressure move through the region. The low will then sit offshore and weaken for the next couple of days, though some moisture will linger—perhaps enough to fire off a few more showers through Friday. High pressure will slowly build back in as we move through the weekend with temperatures rising. Some monsoonal moisture will also stream through which will at least bring some high cloudcover—perhaps more?



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. An isolated thundershower is possible. Rainfall amounts will generally be light. Lows in the 50s for most areas.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early, then becoming partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thundershower possible over the mountains. Seasonable to slightly cool with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys late.



Saturday: Low coastal clouds becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered mid to high level clouds elsewhere. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s but warmer inland with upper 70s to mid 90s. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys late.



Extended: Temperatures will head up Sunday into Monday under mostly sunny partly cloudy skies and then level off through mid-week with most areas seeing above-normal highs. Some monsoonal moisture will stream through in the form of high clouds.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free