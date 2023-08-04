Rising Temps

High pressure to our east will nudge westward in our direction and bring warmer temps to the central coast for the weekend. Temperature changes will be more noticeable inland as high temps start 5 degrees below normal and end up 10 degrees above in just a couple of days. The coast is more complicated. The deep marine layer has experienced some mixing in recent days which has led to less cloud cover and warmer temperatures. The ridge building in should stabilize the layer, making it harder for the clouds to mix out. There’s a short window for this on Friday into Saturday before the ridge gets so “heavy” that it squishes the layer all the way back to the coast (Sunday). Temperatures will peak on Sunday and will then cool into early next week. However, relatively seasonable conditions can be expected for most of next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good





***GALE WARNING***

In effect from 3PM Friday to 3AM Saturday. From Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



* Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill the rest of the coast, and move into nearby valleys. Patchy fog is possible, dense in spots, especially near the coast. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most locations.



Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with coastal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 80s to low 100s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming gusty for inland valleys late.



Extended: Temperatures peak on a very sunny Sunday above normal for both the coast and inland areas, then drop into next week. Coastal clouds will return.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free