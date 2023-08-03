A Typical Central Coast Day

Weak troughing persists on the West Coast for the next few days keeping temperatures cool for this time of year. The deeper marine layer will mean more clouds in the forecast day to day as well. This will all come to a halt this weekend, however, as the monsoonal high moves back in from the southeast. While it will be centered over southern California, its influence will be felt here as well with warmer, sunnier weather. Sunday is also trending hotter. While general offshore flow is not expected, a lack of onshore flow could lead to deep heating all the way to the coast. This pattern also is short-lived, with cooler weather expected into next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Low clouds slower to fill in, but will eventually. Patchy drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay, but not near what we saw on Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast with 40s-50s inland.



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy on the bay and mostly sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Westerly onshore winds will be breezy at the coast and windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 80s to low 90s inland. Westerly onshore winds will be breezy at the coast and windy for valleys.



Extended: Temps will head back up and clouds will thin as we head into the weekend. Expect above normal highs both on the coast and inland. Sunday will be the hottest day and has been trending warmer in recent model runs. Temps will once again cool next week with the return of coastal clouds.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free