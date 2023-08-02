A Damp, Cloudy Morning Will Lead to a Cool, Partly Cloudy Day

Fogust is here in full force this week as a trough of low pressure to our north dominates West Coast weather. The deep marine layer will allow for clouds to penetrate well inland on a daily basis with much cooler temperatures overall. Drizzle will be possible on the south/east sides of the bay these next few days (nights) as well. The monsoonal high builds back to the west this weekend and temperatures will climb back above normal both on the coast and inland by Saturday. This, too, won’t last forever with cooler weather expected in the second week of August.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay with fog in the coastal hills and inland valleys. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few inland areas dipping into the upper 40s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with partial clearing on the north side of the bay. Coastal highs remain cool with upper 50s to upper 60s. Inland highs will cool further with low 70s to around 90ºF expected, though most areas will be sunny during the afternoon. Expect westerly onshore winds to be breezy at the coast and windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Thursday: Widespread low clouds early with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy on the bay and mostly sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Westerly onshore winds will be breezy at the coast and windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: The cooler, cloudier weather will continue into Friday with another round of morning drizzle possible. Temps will head back up and clouds will thin as we head into the weekend. Temps will once again cool next week with the return of coastal clouds.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free