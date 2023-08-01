Cooler Temps Are Here

Our slide into cooler weather continues on Tuesday as a trough digs down the West Coast. The deepening marine layer will allow for clouds to push much farther into inland valleys and may even throw some drizzle at us from time to time. Drizzle looks most likely late Tuesday into Wednesday on the south/east sides of the bay. Cooler weather overall will stick with us for most of the week until the monsoonal high builds back to the west next weekend. Temperatures will climb back above normal both on the coast and inland by Saturday. This, too, won’t last forever with cooler weather expected in the second week of August.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

This Morning: High clouds continue to stream in from the south. Low clouds will fill the bay and major inland valleys. Patchy fog possible. Patchy drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay. Lows in the 50s.



Tuesday: High clouds continue to stream in from the south. Low clouds will partially clear from the north side of the bay, but will remain intact on the south/east sides. Cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and low 70s to mid 90s inland. Westerly onshore winds will pick up on the coast and in the valleys from the afternoon and into the evening.



Wednesday: Drizzly in the morning on the coast—especially on the south/east sides of the bay. Mostly cloudy with partial clearing late. Coastal highs remain cool with upper 50s to upper 60s. Inland highs will cool further with low 70s to around 90ºF expected.



Extended: The cooler, cloudier weather will continue into Thursday with another round of morning drizzle possible. Temps will head back up and clouds will thin as we head into the weekend. In fact, highs should be above normal for both the coast and through Monday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free