A Slight Cool down Will End July

Temperatures will head downward out of the weekend as the monsoonal ridge to our southeast weakens a little and allows for a trough to dig down the coast. During the transition, the ridge will throw some high level moisture at us, but it will likely only manifest in some high cloudcover. As the trough digs down the coast, the marine layer will deepen, so expect more low clouds this week than in recent days. We may also see some drizzle at times. By the end of the week, however, the ridge begins to push back toward us which will likely lead to a warm-up. Some models are showing a significant warm-up by next weekend.

AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Low clouds slow to return with patchy fog around the bay. Scattered high clouds moving through. Lows in the 50s on the coast and upper 40s to 50s for inland valleys.

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a mix of high and low clouds on the coast—low clouds will be more focused on the south side of the bay, however. Expect highs in the 60s to mid 70s on the coast—warmest on the sheltered ,north side of the bay—and highs ranging from upper 70s to around 100ºF inland. Westerly onshore winds will be gusty on the coast at times and stronger than recent days. Inland valleys can also expect gusty winds from the late afternoon into the evening.

Tuesday: Widespread low clouds in the morning with patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay. Remaining mostly cloudy on the coast with a mix of high and low clouds and highs remaining in the 60s for most areas—maybe getting to 70ºF in Santa Cruz. Inland areas will have scattered high clouds and will be cooler with highs in the 70s to low 90s.



Extended: The cooler, cloudier weather will continue Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday with rounds of morning drizzle. Temps will head back up and clouds will thin as we head into the weekend. In fact, highs should be above normal for both the coast and inland areas next weekend.

This week’s normal temperatures:

–COASTAL CITIES–

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

–INLAND CITIES–

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



– ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

– Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free