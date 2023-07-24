Overall Nice for the Next Couple of Days

The next couple of days are looking pretty nice! We’ll remain in the middle ground between the hot summer ridge to our southeast and general troughing on the Northwest Coast. The ridge will continue nudging east into the work-week, which will cool down inland areas. The wild card is the high level moisture that has been drawn in around the ridge. We saw it in the form of high clouds on Sunday. However, it is also threatening the stability of our marine layer and will continue to do so into Monday and maybe Tuesday, especially with some deepening within the layer. It will regain stability eventually and will lead to cooler coastal temps, but these next two days are looking sunnier and a bit warmer at the coast. By mid-week, temperatures will be closer to normal both on the coast and inland and remain that way through the rest of the week.





AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***GALE WARNING IN EFFECT***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 9AM Monday until 3PM Tuesday.



Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered high clouds and a few low clouds at the coast. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and upper 70s to around 106ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times on the exposed coast and then in the valleys/gaps in the afternoon/evening.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, with a few low clouds at the coast and high clouds inland. Low clouds will not be as widespread as the previous night. Lows will mainly be in the 50s for most, 60s in the hills.



Tuesday: High clouds early, then clearing with low clouds returning to the coast and thickening late. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with upper 70s to around 108ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at times, becoming stronger for the valleys/gaps in the afternoon and evening.

Extended: More seasonable weather expected for the remainder of the week with low clouds thickening a bit on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s to around 100ºF inland.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 31st – August 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free