Weather repeat! No changes in our weather pattern until early next week. We will remain in a relatively deep marine layer into the weekend which will keep temperatures both on the coast and inland below normal and widespread low clouds in the forecast. Northwesterly surface flow will help to clear out the Santa Cruz side of the bay, however. Starting early next week, the big, hot ridge to our southeast will begin to strengthen and then move back westward toward California. The result will be the return of heat to our inland areas and a compressed marine layer. At the coast, we’ll warm up a bit—close to if not just a bit above normal, but fog will be an issue in the overnights. It looks like the hot pattern may set up for a while too.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Overcast early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast with clouds focused on the outer coast and south side of the bay. Sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with low 70s to around 90ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times on the coast and strong for inland valleys later in the day.

***GALE WARNING***

For Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect from 2PM Friday to 9PM Saturday.



* Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

ADVERTISING

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys, with some patchy drizzle and fog possible by morning. Lows will be mild for most locations in the low to mid-50s, and sheltered valleys will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Winds out of the west, northwest will be breezy, gusty at times.



Saturday: Overcast early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast with clouds focused on the outer coast and south side of the bay. Sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with low 70s to around 90ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times on the coast and strong for inland valleys later in the day.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm as the marine layer begins to compress into early next week. Expect highs to return to normal inland by Monday and maybe Tuesday or Wednesday on the coast. Inland areas could get quite hot next week, exceeding temperatures that were reached this past weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free