4th of July Coastal Clouds, Inland Sunshine

The cool-down slows down but continues for the next day or two with temperatures bottoming out mid-week about 6ºF below normal both on the coast and inland. The weather pattern will remain stationary with a ridge to our southeast and a weak trough to our north. We’ll be sandwiched in between these two features at least into the weekend with my confidence of any significant change after that point somewhat low. The biggest change may be a shift to stronger northwesterly surface winds toward the end of the week (replacing the general westerlies these next few days). The northwest winds will be more likely to clear out Santa Cruz and cloud up Monterey. There is some potential for warming in the models out of next weekend, but confidence is low.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Tuesday (Independence Day): Overcast early, then becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys, with patchy fog possible. Better chance of fog in the hills/ passes. Far interior locations will be mostly clear. Expect lows in the low to mid-50s on the coast and sheltered valleys dipping into the upper 40s, with upper 50s to 60s in the higher elevations.



Wednesday: Very similar weather to Tuesday. Overcast early, then becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler yet, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Not much change through late in the week expect a more northwesterly surface wind. Santa Cruz will warm up and be sunnier while Monterey will be cooler & cloudier. Some warming possible through and out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 11th - 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free ADVERTISING