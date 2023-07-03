Cooling Down, But Still Toasty Inland

Temperatures will slide downward as we head into the work week. The area of high pressure that brought heat to the region will move off to our southeast. A weak trough off to the north will begin to exert more influence on us as temperatures cool aloft. This will also allow for a deeper marine layer resulting in more widespread low cloudcover at the coast and further inland penetration of the cooler sea breezes during the afternoons. Temperatures will cool through Tuesday/Independence Day with the highest coverage of low clouds (of course, right?). Then, the ridge nudges back from the southeast which will warm us (inland especially) on Wednesday. Beyond that, it’s a little cloudier (figuratively). We’ll be in between the two weather systems in a blocked pattern all the way into next weekend. If the trough wins, we’ll be cooler & cloudier; if the ridge wins, will be warmer and sunnier but with higher coastal fog potential. So, chances will be possible in the late week forecast, so make sure to keep checking our forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good



Monday: Low clouds/fog linger on the bay—especially the east side and outer coast into the afternoon. Mostly sunny elsewhere with high clouds passing through. Cooler, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mid 70s to low 100s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Temperatures in the 50s in most locations.



Tuesday (Independence Day): Overcast early, then becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will nudge back up on Wednesday and likely level off at seasonable levels for the remainder of the week. Expect the daily cycle of low clouds at the coast into next weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 10th - 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free